Lionel Messi was once again in the spotlight during the match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United, not only with his two goals, but also with a show of character against defender Junior Alonso.

The Argentine star seems not to have forgotten a previous provocation by the Paraguayan defender, responding to him with enviable skill and a clear message after the end of the match.

About a month ago, during another match between the two teams, Junior Alonso dared to scream in Messi's face. This incident caused a tense exchange of remarks and left a feeling of an unfinished dispute between the two players.

Now Lionel Messi did not miss the opportunity to "get back" for this challenge. He literally "played" with Alonso, passing him with feints and leaving him sprawled on the grass before scoring one of his two spectacular goals.

After the goal, Lionel Messi turned to Alonso and said: "Are you still spinning?", accompanying his remark with a demonstrative gesture, then celebrated his goal directly in front of the Paraguayan defender.

His second goal consolidated Inter Miami's dominance (final score 3:1) and clearly showed who was the king of the field.

This series of events can be seen as "revenge served cold" from Messi, who clearly demonstrated what it means to "respect" in football.

After the end of the match, the Argentine began to demonstratively rejoice in front of the player himself.