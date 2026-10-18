Newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": Another Betis player should have been sent off

"The full sequence of events in the situation that led to Facundo Bernal's expulsion leaves no room for doubt, no matter how much noise the numerous representatives of conservative football circles make and how many complaints Pellegrini makes."

This is how the analysis of the situation in the local newspaper close to Barcelona, "Mundo Deportivo", begins. As is known, Betis were left with one less man in the 2:5 loss to the Catalans, with Bernal's red card for a free kick against Lamine Yamal being the most commented decision in the match. The hosts from Sevilla also have claims for the disallowed goal of Giovani Lo Celso at the end of the first half with the score 1:2.

"Not only did Facundo deserve to be sent off, but there was also a sneaky handball by Lo Celso against Lamine Yamal. In fact, this is what the Barcelona player is complaining about, who subsequently receives a yellow card for responding to the initial push from Bernal", continues the retelling of "Mundo".

"The whole brawl began when goalkeeper Vayes rushed to lift Fermin from the ground, who had fallen after a duel with Ez Abde in the situation for the goal for 2:3. Lamine Yamal goes to check on his teammate because of the aggressive behavior of the Betis goalkeeper, who is far from his own goal.

Then there is a push from Bernal, to which Lamine Yamal responds. Then the Betis player hits two headers, and Lo Celso takes advantage of the situation to hit Yamal with his hand - an action that goes unpunished.

The DAZN footage leaves no doubt. Let them keep screaming as much as they want," summarizes the author of the article Joan Poqui.