CSKA coach: We want to be as aggressive as possible, on such a pitch the ball moves slower

CSKA head coach Markus Gizdol gave his opinion after the 2:0 victory against Nessebar in the Sesame Cup tournament of Bulgaria.

"If you have played on such a pitch, you know that the ball moves slower, it is difficult to find solutions. We had two chances before the break, in the end we managed to score two goals. It is too early to talk about the injuries of Zwartz and Kotter, we need to check what is happening with the medical staff. It was a difficult challenge - it is one thing to play in big stadiums, but sometimes you have to play in smaller ones, with a worse pitch. However, we have to be ready for that. The style is to be as aggressive as possible, today we didn't have many chances to press, they were kicking the ball forward. If we manage to score an early goal in such a match, it will be different.

We just had to be patient. We've been together for two weeks, it was important to make some changes, to see how they perform in the game, we'll see - it's normal to have some injuries. It would be perfect if we had two options in each position, but we'll see what happens. Today was a good chance to go out with two strikers, we'll see in the coming weeks whether it will be like that. For now, I only know the way from the hotel to the training base, I don't have time to enjoy Sofia and Bulgaria yet, but everyone is good. We need to recover well now. We have a trip ahead of us on Wednesday. Of course, we're looking forward to the "Bulgarian Army" match. We can't wait for the fans to support us at our stadium," said the German specialist.