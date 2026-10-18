Murray Stoilov and Göztepe with a second consecutive victory

The Goztepe team led by Stanimir Stoilov seems to have finally shaken off the shaky start of the season and recorded their second consecutive victory as a guest. In a match from the 8th round of the Turkish Super League, the Bulgarian's team defeated Kocaelispor 2:1 on their visit.

So after the categorical 4:0 success over Eyupspor in the previous round, Göztepe now recorded a second victory in the championship and climbed to the temporary 12th place with 9 points. In addition, Stoilov's team is also in a series of four consecutive matches without defeat. Kocaelispor started strong, but are now in a visible decline with three losses in their last four matches.

After a calm first twenty minutes, it was Stoilov's team that struck first. After a cross from a corner, Andre Enrique deflected the ball with his head, and the home team's defender Anfernee Dycksteel, in an attempt to clear it, sent it into his own net - 0:1. Göztepe continued to play more actively and had serious claims for a penalty for a foul on Arda Kurtulan, but the referee remained silent. Thus, the Izmir team withdrew with a lead at the break.

The second half was largely equal. In the 66th minute, Kocaelispor missed an extremely clear chance, after Ghanaian Daniel Adjei found himself in a clear position, but shot high over the goal. This was punished ten minutes from the “goz-goz”, when the Tanzanian midfielder Novatus Miroshi doubled the visitors' lead with a great shot from distance - 0:2. Kocaelispor still managed to quickly bring the intrigue back into the match, receiving a penalty, which was successfully converted by Berkan Kutlu and the score was reduced to 1:2.

In the very last situation of the match, the Göztepe goalkeeper Arda Özçimen saved the three points for his team, after managing to deflect a dangerous long-range shot by a home player. Thus, Stoilov's team congratulated themselves on the victory.