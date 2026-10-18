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Murray Stoilov and Göztepe with a second consecutive victory

Murray Stoilov and Göztepe with a second consecutive victory

In a match from the 8th round of the Turkish Super League, the Bulgarian's team defeated Kocaelispor 2:1 on their visit

Oct 18, 2026 21:29 75

Murray Stoilov and Göztepe with a second consecutive victory - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

The Goztepe team led by Stanimir Stoilov seems to have finally shaken off the shaky start of the season and recorded their second consecutive victory as a guest. In a match from the 8th round of the Turkish Super League, the Bulgarian's team defeated Kocaelispor 2:1 on their visit.

So after the categorical 4:0 success over Eyupspor in the previous round, Göztepe now recorded a second victory in the championship and climbed to the temporary 12th place with 9 points. In addition, Stoilov's team is also in a series of four consecutive matches without defeat. Kocaelispor started strong, but are now in a visible decline with three losses in their last four matches.

After a calm first twenty minutes, it was Stoilov's team that struck first. After a cross from a corner, Andre Enrique deflected the ball with his head, and the home team's defender Anfernee Dycksteel, in an attempt to clear it, sent it into his own net - 0:1. Göztepe continued to play more actively and had serious claims for a penalty for a foul on Arda Kurtulan, but the referee remained silent. Thus, the Izmir team withdrew with a lead at the break.

The second half was largely equal. In the 66th minute, Kocaelispor missed an extremely clear chance, after Ghanaian Daniel Adjei found himself in a clear position, but shot high over the goal. This was punished ten minutes from the “goz-goz”, when the Tanzanian midfielder Novatus Miroshi doubled the visitors' lead with a great shot from distance - 0:2. Kocaelispor still managed to quickly bring the intrigue back into the match, receiving a penalty, which was successfully converted by Berkan Kutlu and the score was reduced to 1:2.

In the very last situation of the match, the Göztepe goalkeeper Arda Özçimen saved the three points for his team, after managing to deflect a dangerous long-range shot by a home player. Thus, Stoilov's team congratulated themselves on the victory.