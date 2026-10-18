Levski defeated Spartak (Pleven) for the Cup in front of the excellent atmosphere in Lovech

Levski's team qualified for the round of 16 of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria. Julio Velasquez's players achieved success with 2:0 over Spartak (Pleven) in front of the wonderful atmosphere at the stadium in Lovech. The goals for the guests from Sofia were the work of Everton Bala (57-penalty) and Mazir Sula (80).

The hosts, who were led by Krasimir Bislimov, relied on the attacking trio Preslav Antonov, Vasil Shopov and Shola Adelani. They were the most dangerous players for the team from the Second League.

The coach of the "blues" Julio Velasquez made as many as ten changes in the battle in the Netherlands against NEK. The only player who kept his starting place was Serginho. Central defender Petko Hristov made his debut.

The first interesting situation surprisingly opened up in front of the goal of the guests from Sofia. Shola Adelani broke through on the right flank, then passed to Vasil Shopov. The experienced playmaker crossed into the penalty area for Preslav Antonov, who shot, but Oliver Kamdem distinguished himself with a key intervention.

In the 26th minute, Mazir Sula took a corner kick, and the ball hit Juan Perea's head, but the striker was unable to deliver a high enough quality shot to hit the target. Four minutes later, the striker again headed the ball, but this time his attempt went inches from the post.

Julio Velázquez's players continued to keep the ball in their possession, but failed to create a single dangerous situation, and in the last seconds after a mistake by Oliver Kamdem, the hosts were extremely close to the goal. Viktor Ivanov took advantage of the poor clearance of the full-back and shot hard with his right foot from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball bounced off the top post.

The second half began with a new situation for Spartak. Stanislav Shopov passed with his heel to Ajeil Neves, who crossed into the penalty area. Kostadin Velchev was left uncovered there, but he did not find the target from a comfortable position.

In the 51st minute, the Bulgarian champion responded with a good opportunity, but Mazir Sula's header fell straight into the hands of Petar Petrov.

In the 57th minute, Armstrong Oko-Flex won a penalty after being brought down by Plamen Spasov. The winger showed his technique, but was stopped by the full-back with a foul. Behind the ball stood reserve Everton Bala, who sent the ball into the home team's net with a powerful shot.

In the 69th minute, Gasper Turdin tried a shot from over 30 meters, but the ball fell at the feet of Juan Perea. The football player with the number 9 took control and shot, but too weakly to make it difficult for Petar Petrov. A little later, a great pass from Maicon found Mazir Sula at the arc in front of the penalty area and the midfielder controlled and fired a shot, which, however, flew wide of the goal.

In the 80th minute, however, the attacking midfielder of the "blues" managed to pierce the Spartak goal. He sent the ball into the net after a bomb shot under the crossbar from a relatively close distance.

Until the end of the match, Julio Velázquez's players continued to dominate, but they were unable to reach a third goal, and the main culprit was goalkeeper Petar Petrov, who distinguished himself with several masterful interventions.



SPARTAK (PLEVEN) - LEVSKI 0:2

0:1 Everton Bala (57th penalty)

0:2 Mazir Sula (80th)

Starting lineups:

Spartak (Pleven): 99. Petar Petrov, 20. Plamen Spasov, 19. Yani Pehlivanov, 8. Rosen Marinov, 27. Ajeil Neves, 6. Viktor Ivanov, 21. Kostadin Velchev, 16. Ivan Ivanov, 25. Preslav Antonov, 10. Vasil Shopov, 24. Shola Adelani

Levski: 1. Ognyan Vladimirov, 2. Heverton, 31. Nikola Serafimov, 55. Petko Hristov, 71. Oliver Kamdem, 18. Gasper Turdin, 35. Serginho, 22. Mazir Sula, 20. Alex Senteyes, 11. Armstrong Oko-Flex, 9. Juan Perea

Stadium: "Gradski", Lovech

Chief referee: Stanimir Trenchev