Real Madrid beat Sevilla 4-1 in La Liga

Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 4-1 at the “Santiago Bernabeu“ in the final match of the ninth round of La Liga on Sunday. Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe and Yann Diomande scored the goals for the hosts, while Manu Bueno scored the only goal for the visitors. The official La Liga scoresheet shows that Guler opened the scoring in the 30th minute, Mbappe added two goals, including a penalty, and Diomande scored the final goal in the 82nd minute.

Real Madrid took the lead before the break when Guler scored, and Mbappe doubled the lead seven minutes later. The Frenchman also converted a penalty kick in the 63rd minute to make it 3-0. Sevilla pulled one back through Manu Bueno in the 80th minute, but two minutes later Diomande fired in from just outside the box to make it three goals.

The match was also marred by a controversial incident involving Guler. Sevilla coach Luis García Plaza said the midfielder should have been sent off for an alleged foul on Peque and that his team had been denied the opportunity to play with more than an hour of man-over. “Today we should have played with a numerical advantage from the 25th minute“, the coach was quoted by Cadena SER.

José Mourinho rejected the assessment that there was a clear foul deserving a red card. "Nobody has been able to show me what is alleged to have happened," the Real Madrid coach said. He said the club's analysts had reviewed additional footage but had not found a convincing depiction of the alleged offence.

The win left Real Madrid in third place with 21 points, behind Atletico Madrid on 22 and leaders Barcelona on 27. Sevilla are sixth on 14 points. Vinicius Junior missed the match due to a suspension imposed after his sending off against Villarreal.

Real Madrid's next match in the league is the big derby with Barcelona. "El Clasico" will be played on October 25 at 9pm on the "Spotify Camp Nou" and will be a match from the tenth round of La Liga.

Sources: cadenaser.com, as.com