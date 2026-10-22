Ousmane Dembele out for about a month

Paris Saint-Germain will have to deal with one of their key attacking players for the next month. Striker Ousmane Dembele has suffered a new injury that, according to French publication “RMC“ will keep him out for approximately four weeks.

The 29-year-old French international was injured on Tuesday during the Champions League match against Barcelona. The former Catalans player was unable to continue playing in the match and was forced to be substituted in the first half due to a problem in the back of his thigh.

The latest physical problem is a serious blow for both his club team and the French national team. Dembele is expected to miss the “cocks“ in the Nations League in November.

PSG's medical staff hopes that the striker will recover in time for the away game against Nice, scheduled for November 21. Until then, however, the player will have to undergo the necessary period of treatment and recovery before returning to full training.

Dembele, who won the “Ballon d'Or“ in 2025, has an important role in the Parisian attack. Since the start of this season, he has made 10 appearances in all competitions, in which he has scored four goals and made six assists.

His absence will pose additional tasks for PSG's coaching staff, who will have to find a solution for the upcoming matches without one of their most dangerous strikers.