Levski: The "Blue" Sea Flooded Pilsen

Levski celebrated their great success on the European stage with a special publication on social networks. "The Blues" beat Viktoria (Pilsen) 2:1, which was their first victory on the Old Continent as guests this season, as well as prevailing over an opponent in this phase of the Europa League for the first time since 2010. Their visit was the first successful one within the group or main phase of the second strongest tournament under the umbrella of UEFA since 2009. Then they defeated Lazio at the "Olimpico" with 1:0.

And in the Czech Republic, Levski dominated not only on the field, but also in the stands, where the chanting of the Bulgarian fans could be heard for a large part of the match. On this occasion, the press service of the Bulgarian champion came out with a special publication dedicated to the triumph, which made all lovers of Levski and Bulgarian football dream of an even more successful campaign in Europe.

"We live for these evenings!"Levski" achieved a historic victory over "Victoria", and the "blue" sea flooded Pilsen. Thank you, left-wingers!", the club wrote on Facebook.