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Levski's two starting central defenders among the best in the Europa League

Levski's two starting central defenders among the best in the Europa League

The captain of the "blues" has 24 interceptions in Levski's three matches so far in the Europa League

Oct 23, 2026 13:29 65

Levski's two starting central defenders among the best in the Europa League - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

Levski's two starting central defenders - Kristian Dimitrov and Kristian Makun, are among the leaders in the individual rankings of the Europa League.

The captain of the "blues" has 24 interceptions in Levski's three matches so far in the Europa League. According to this indicator, he is eighth in the tournament, and the leader is Nejashmic from NEC Nijmegen.

Kristian Makun is among the best passers in the tournament. He has made 189 passes, 169 of which were accurate. The Venezuelan is 18th in the Europa League according to this indicator.