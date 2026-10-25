Moscow to host 2030 World Weightlifting Championships

Moscow will host the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships. The decision was made by the Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), which determined the hosts for four world championships between 2028 and 2030.

Ahmedabad, India, has been chosen to host the 2029 men's and women's championships. In 2028, Pristina will host the World Junior Championships, while Caracas will host the Junior Championships. Therefore, Ahmedabad will host in 2029, and not in 2027, as initially reported.

Quinones: All applications were excellent

“All applications received were excellent and we are confident that the championships in your countries will be a huge success. Our sport is growing globally and hosting our competitions is highly desired by many countries around the world“, said IWF Secretary General Jose Quinones.

This will be the first world championship in an Olympic sport that Russia has hosted since 2022, RBC reports. Moscow has previously hosted the World Weightlifting Championships in 1975, 1980 and 1983.

Ningbo to host in 2026

The next World Championships for men and women are scheduled for Ningbo, China. The competition will be held from October 27 to November 8, 2026, before championships in Armenia and India in the following years.

Sources: bta.bg, rbc.ru, kommersant.ru