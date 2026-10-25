Juventus beat Lecce with two quick goals

Juventus defeated Lecce 2-0 away at “Via del Mare“ in a match from the eighth round of Serie “A“. Weston McKennie opened the scoring in the 29th minute, and Douglas Lewis shaped the final score in the 41st minute with his debut goal for the Turin club.

The visitors took the lead with their first serious goal-scoring opportunity. Douglas Lewis crossed from a free kick, and McKennie intercepted the ball and sent it into the Lecce goal. The hosts had shots through Willem Gübel and Amar Abdirahman Ahmed, but they failed to seriously hinder Guglielmo Vicario.

Juventus doubled their lead shortly before the break. Federico Gatti found Douglas Luiz, who fired low from distance to score his first goal for the club. The Brazilian scored after a 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa League, after which coach Luciano Spalletti made two changes to the starting line-up. John Lucumi replaced Lloyd Kelly and Pierre Kalulu started in place of the injured Mehmet Zeki Celik.

Nick Voltemade started for the first time in Serie A, once again partnering Randal Colo Muani in attack. After the break, Lecce tried to get the ball rolling through Yosef Maleh and Kialonda Gaspar, but their efforts failed to find the net. In the 57th minute, home defender Thiago Gabriel was forced off due to injury.

Juventus held on to their lead until the end and returned to winning ways after the draw with Rennes. In the last minutes, Joel Monteiro and Gübel had opportunities for Lecce, but they did not find the target.

Sources: sportal.bg