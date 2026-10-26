Vladimir Manchev took over the coaching position at Vihren Sandanski

Vladimir Manchev is the officially appointed new head coach of the second division Vihren (Sandanski), the club announced.

The 48-year-old specialist has a rich competitive career in our country and abroad, having passed through teams such as CSKA, Lokomotiv (Sofia), the French Lille, as well as the Spanish Levante, Valladolid and Celta.

In his coaching career, Manchev has gained experience in the CSKA youth school, was an assistant at Neftohimik, CSKA and Miner (Pernik), and as a head coach he led the teams of Hebar, CSKA II, Miner (Pernik) and Beroe.