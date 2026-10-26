Levski announced how it will compensate fans for package tickets in the Europa League

Levski has developed a mechanism to compensate supporters who purchased package tickets for the team's home matches in the Europa League. The decision was made after the club reduced the prices of tickets after its first home match in the tournament against Salzburg.

„Gerena“ announced that every supporter who purchased a package for the four home matches of the „blues“ will receive a voucher. Its value will be calculated based on the difference between the initial amount paid and the total price of the tickets for the remaining three matches at the new rates, with an additional 20% discount added to the compensation.

The vouchers will be able to be used for purchases in the official Levski store or for renewing season tickets for the spring half-season. Supporters will have the opportunity to benefit from the provided amount both online and on site.

The special platform for activating the compensations will be operational on November 9, 2026. On this date, the club will publish detailed instructions for receiving and using the vouchers. They will be able to be used until the end of April 2027.

The amount of the compensation will depend on the type of package ticket purchased. The specific amounts will be announced at the start of the campaign.

Levski thanked their supporters for their support and expressed hope that together they will experience many more unforgettable European evenings.