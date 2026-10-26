CSKA has announced the prices for the historic return of the "Bulgarian Army"! Tickets start at 12 and go up to 125 euros

CSKA has announced the prices of tickets for the team's long-awaited return to the reconstructed "Bulgarian Army" stadium. On October 31 (Saturday) at 7:30 p.m., the "Reds" will host Slavia in a match from the 14th round of the First League, which will officially open the renovated facility.

The sale of passes begins on October 27, with CSKA season ticket holders for the 2025/2026 season having the right to purchase online on the first day. Tickets will be available for free sale from October 28.

Prices vary depending on the sector and seat category, ranging from 12 to 125 euros.

How much do tickets cost for CSKA – Slavia?

Sector A, Silver level – 125 euros

Bronze level with catering included, entrance A1 – 50 euros

Bronze level, entrance A5 – 30 euros

Sector B – 15 euros

Sector C – 20 euros

Sector D – 12 euros

Sector B, away fans – 12 euros

How will the passes be sold?

Tickets will be available online through the club's official platform – tickets.cska.bg. A CSKA fan card is required for purchase, and each fan can purchase a ticket for themselves. It is possible to get passes for other people if their fan card numbers are entered.

To make a purchase, fans must log in to their account from the MyCSKA application or register on the platform. After selecting a match, sector and venue, they need to fill in the FAN ID and CARD ID numbers from the fan card, select the ticket category and complete the payment.

Season card holders for the 2025/2026 season must additionally scan the QR code on their card or use the MyCSKA application to receive a 24-digit code. It is entered in the “Subscription number” field. card“, to use the advantage for purchases on October 27.

After successful payment, the confirmation will be sent by email, and the ticket will be automatically loaded into the fan card, which will serve as access to the stadium.

Passes for the away sector will be distributed by Slavia. CSKA specified that home supporters will not be allowed in this area.

The clash with Slavia will be a special moment for the “Reds“ and their fans, as it will mark the first home game of the team of the renewed “Bulgarian Army“ after the large-scale reconstruction of the stadium.