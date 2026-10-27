A heavy blow for Angel Rusev at the World Championships in China! An injury ended his participation in the clean and jerk

Six-time European weightlifting champion Angel Rusev was unable to complete his participation in the World Championships in China. The Bulgarian suffered an injury in his first attempt in the 60 kilogram category, which prevented him from continuing the competition normally.

The man from Ruse started the competition with an attempt at 115 kilograms in the clean and jerk. He managed to lift the bar, but then took a few steps back under the weight and fell off the podium, hitting his elbow.

In the next two attempts, it became clear that the injury did not allow him to handle the bar. Thus, Rusev recorded three unsuccessful attempts in the clean and jerk and decided not to participate in the clean and jerk, which ended his sixth participation in the world championship.

The last months have been extremely difficult for the Bulgarian weightlifter. Due to the suspended funding, he was forced to work as a food delivery man to support his family, instead of focusing entirely on his preparation. Before leaving for China, Rusev also revealed the serious problems with injuries that he had to deal with.

Despite his unsuccessful performance now, Rusev already has a world championship distinction. He won a bronze medal in Tashkent in 2021.

The other Bulgarian representative in the 60 kg category - Deniz Danev, finished the clean and jerk with two successful attempts at 115 and 117 kg and one unsuccessful attempt at 119 kg.

However, Danev failed to record a successful attempt in the clean and jerk. He made three unsuccessful lifts - once at 148 kg and twice at 150 kg.