Roma chases the three points against Cagliari, Gasperini prepares changes in the squad

Roma hosts Cagliari in a match from the ninth round of Serie A, as the “wolves“ will seek new success in front of their home crowd. The Romans arrive with increased self-confidence after the dramatic draw against Napoli over the weekend, in which they demonstrated character and refused to give up until the final whistle.

“The Giallorossi“ were three times behind in the score during their visit to Naples, but managed to fight back for a valuable point. After the match, Gianpiero Gasperini highlighted the fighting spirit of his players as one of the main factors for the achieved result. Roma hopes that the team will continue its upward performance in the upcoming match.

However, the schedule of the capital is extremely busy. The team has three important matches to play in a short period of time. After the Cagliari home game, there will be a visit to Udinese on October 31, and on November 3, the Romans will face Manchester United in a key match in the Champions League.

Due to the busy schedule, the Italian media expect Gasperini to make a number of changes to the starting lineup. For his part, Cagliari, led by Fabio Pisacane, will try to take advantage of the possible rotations and surprise the “Olimpico“.

One of the main questions facing the Roma coach is related to the attack. Paulo Dybala remains a doubt until the end, with the more likely option being for the Argentine not to start as a starter, so as not to take unnecessary risks with his condition.

Leonardo Balerdi, who scored twice against Napoli, is expected to be among the starting 11 again. The Argentine's performance and adaptation are receiving increasingly positive reviews. Among the possible options for the attacking line are also Matias Sule, Rodrigo Moura and Donyel Malen.

Roma is ambitious to consolidate its good performance and add three more points to its assets, but Cagliari will certainly not arrive in the capital with the intention of surrendering without a fight.