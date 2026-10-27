An all-Bulgarian refereeing team will officiate the match between „Paris“ and „Hacken“ in the third round of the main phase of the Women's Champions League.

The main referee of the match in the French capital will be Hristiana Guteva. She will work with assistants Pavleta Rashkova and Maria-Ioanna Vasileva.

Kristina Georgieva has been appointed as the fourth referee, and Dimitar Dimitrov will be responsible for the video assistant referee system - VAR.

Thus, five Bulgarian representatives will be involved in the service of the match in the strongest European women's club tournament. The match is scheduled for Thursday.

Source: 24chasa.bg