Alexander Vassilev with a convincing start to the tennis tournament in Heraklion

Alexander Vassilev started his participation in the hard court tennis tournament in the Greek city of Heraklion with a clear success, which has a prize fund of 15 thousand euros.

The 19-year-old from Pleven, who is placed at No. 4 in the main draw of the competition, prevailed over the representative of the hosts Nikolaos Chatziavraam 6:4, 6:1 after 72 minutes of play.

The match started extremely evenly, with both tennis players winning their serves until 4:4 in the first set. From that moment on, Vassilev took full control of the events on the court and entered a series of seven consecutive game wins, closing the first part with 6:4 and rushing into the second set for the final victory.

In the next stage of the competition in Greece, the Bulgarian talent will face the German Michel Hopp in a battle for a place in the quarterfinals.