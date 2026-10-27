Arda and Levski shared the points in Kardzhali after a tight draw

Arda and Levski shared the points after a 1:1 draw in a match from the 12th round of the First League, played at the “Arena Arda“ stadium in Kardzhali. The hosts took the lead through the “Blues” teenager Preslav Bachev, but Alex Senteys restored the tie in the second half. In the end, Anatoly Gospodinov preserved the point for his team with two important saves.

The draw is Levski's second of the season. Julio Velasquez's team remains in second position with a one-point deficit to the leader CSKA, who has a game more. Arda recorded its third draw and occupies the sixth place in the standings.

The hosts started more persistently and right at the beginning Birsent Karagaren shook the post. A little later he missed another good opportunity to give Arda an advantage. Kardzhali continued to create more dangers, until Levski responded with a pass from Reynaldo before the end of the first 20 minutes.

In the 23rd minute, Arda took the lead. Dimitar Velkovski broke through on the left flank and crossed excellently into the penalty area, where Preslav Bachev took advantage of Nikola Serafimov's unconvincing intervention and sent the ball into Vladimirov's goal from close range for 1:0.

Until the break, the hosts remained the more dangerous team and managed to use the hesitations of Levski's full-backs – Alex Senteyes and Oliver Kamdem.

After the break, the capital's players picked up the pace and equalized in the 62nd minute. Armstrong Oko-Flex advanced down the flank and fired a dangerous shot. After a ricochet, the ball fell to Alex Senteyes, who sent it into the net with a powerful performance for 1:1.

After the goal, Velasquez made several changes, with Maicon, Everton Bala and Aldair coming into play. Later, the coach also included strikers Mustafa Sangare and Juan Perea in an attempt to seek a complete turnaround.

Levski pressed in the closing minutes, but Anatoli Gospodinov became a key figure for Arda. In added time, the goalkeeper saved shots by Reynaldo and Perea and helped the hosts keep the tie.