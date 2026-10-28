The father of Barcelona football player Lamine Yamal - Munir Nasraoui, found himself at the center of two scandals within a few hours. After a conflict with a cameraman in London during the "Golden Ball" ceremony, he also caused a serious incident at the airport in Barcelona, reports the Spanish publication “El Español”.

Nasraoui got into a heated conflict with a female employee of a restaurant in the cafe area of the airport in the Catalan capital. The reason was that a jacket was left in an inappropriate place, for which the woman made a remark to him. Instead of complying with her, Yamal's father reacted aggressively. A verbal altercation ensued between the two, during which, according to the publication, Nasrawi spat in the employee's face. Lamine Yamal's father caused a scandal after the "Ball of Gold" ceremony.

One of the airport visitors intervened to defend the woman, but this further aggravated the situation. Nasrawi grabbed a chair and tried to throw it at the man.

This is not the only incident involving the Spanish international's father in recent days. A little earlier, he was involved in another unpleasant situation in front of the "London Palladium" theater, where the "Ball of Gold" ceremony was held.

After the event, Nasrawi stood in front of the building with a cigarette in his hand and holding the "Copa" trophy won by his son. A cameraman from the Russian delegation approached him, wanting to greet him and take a picture with his phone. Nasrawi's reaction, however, was extremely harsh. He made an aggressive move towards the cameraman and almost knocked the smartphone out of his hands.