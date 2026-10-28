Walter Papazki made a final inspection of the CSKA stadium

The owner of CSKA – Walter Papazki, made a final inspection of the “Bulgarian Army“ before the first match with Slavia upon their return to the new stadium, reports Gong.bg. Yesterday at around 17:30 he arrived at the facility, where all the club directors were waiting for him – Vangel Vangelov, Mihail Alexandrov and Valentin Iliev.

Shortly after that, the stadium lighting was turned on, and it was impressive that the fences around the stadium in Borisova Gradina had already been removed.

Earlier in the day, the Licensing Commission officially allowed CSKA to hold its home matches in the 2026/27 season at the new “Bulgarian Army“ stadium, after the facility was recognized as fully meeting all infrastructure criteria.