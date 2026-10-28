The national team under 15 lost to Ecuador after penalties at the FIFA World Cup and Festival

The national team of Bulgaria under 15 lost to Ecuador after a penalty shootout in the 1/16 finals of the FIFA World Cup and Festival in Baku. Regular time ended at 1:1, and the goal for Petar Karachorov's team was scored by Daniel Rangelov.

The Bulgarian football players played a strong match and were the better team on the field. The national team created a number of chances in front of the opponent's goal, and in one of the opportunities, the post stopped the ball's path to the net. Despite the superiority shown, our team was unable to score a winning goal and the outcome of the match was decided on penalties, in which Ecuador prevailed.

After four consecutive victories in the group stage, Bulgaria ended its participation in the title race, but continues the competition in level A with matches for the distribution of places from 17th to 32nd.

The next opponent of the national team is Wales, who also lost after penalties in their match with Spain. The round of 16 in this stream is today, October 28, at 18:45 Bulgarian time on field 4B in the “Hovsan“ complex.

Starting line-up Bulgaria U15: 1. Luka Marquez (B), 2. Rumen Daskalov, 3. Galin Dimitrov, 5. Boris Stefanov (C), 6. Nik Georgiev, 8. Ivan Dedev, 9. Yoan Yordanov, 10. Daniel Rangelov.

Reserves: 4. Georgi Slavchov, 7. Teodor Matev, 11. Ivan Bichovski, 12. Vilislav Tsonev (B), 13. Dimitar Tsukov, 14. Emilian Nikolov.