Real Madrid legend Guti has raised serious doubts about Harry Kane's selection as the winner of the “Ballon d'Or“. The former Spanish international expressed the opinion that the result may have been predetermined, drawing attention to the fact that the ceremony took place in London - the English striker's hometown.

The Bayern Munich striker had an impressive season in 2025/2026, scoring a total of 73 goals for club and national team. According to the data, the only player with a better achievement in a single season remains Lionel Messi, who scored 82 goals in the 2011/2012 campaign, when he also won the most prestigious individual award in football.

However, Guti questioned the circumstances surrounding this year's selection. According to him, the coincidence between the location of the ceremony and the origin of the winner raises doubts about the way the award was determined.

“It just so happened that for the 70th anniversary they moved the ceremony to London and the award went to a person from London... An incredible coincidence. It seems quite rigged“, said the former Real Madrid midfielder.

The Spaniard added that he has had similar doubts about the selection for the “Ballon d'Or“ for several years. He also drew attention to Kane's reaction when the winner's name was announced.

According to Guti, the English striker's expression did not show the confidence of a man who expected to win the award. According to the former footballer, Kane probably thought the award would go to Kylian Mbappe or Lamine Yamal.

“Just look at his face. You don't react like that when you are awarded the “Ballon d'Or“ or when you are convinced that you deserve it,“ Guti commented.

Thus the former player of the “Royal Club“ questioned the result of the vote, although his statement represents a personal opinion, not evidence of election manipulation.