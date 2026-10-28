Carrick and Bruno Fernandes have smoothed over their relationship: Manchester United are looking for a way out of the crisis

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and team captain Bruno Fernandes have held a frank conversation to resolve the tensions that have arisen between them. The meeting took place yesterday morning at the club's training base, reports “Sky Sports“.

The two discussed the situation in the squad and agreed to leave their differences behind and focus their efforts on improving results. After the conversation, the rest of the “Red Devils“ players joined them, which allowed the topic to be discussed at the level of the entire team.

The conversation between Carrick and Fernandes was open and straightforward. The Portuguese midfielder is expected to be back in the starting line-up for Chelsea's visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The captain was left on the bench for the entire match against Bournemouth, which Manchester United lost 3-0 at the weekend. The decision not to use him has raised further questions amid tensions between him and the manager.

The rift is due to Fernandes' public criticism of Carrick and his staff's tactical decisions following the heavy 4-1 defeat by Como in the Champions League a week earlier. It is not yet known whether the Portuguese has apologised for his comments, but the meeting suggests that both sides are looking for a way forward without further conflict.

Manchester United's situation remains worrying. The English giants are without a win in eight consecutive matches in all competitions, losing five of them. The run puts serious pressure on the team and increases the importance of the upcoming clash with Chelsea.

Despite the negative results, Michael Carrick has retained his position for now. The upcoming away trip to London will be an important test for the team, which must not only improve its performance on the pitch, but also show that internal disagreements will not hinder the common goal.