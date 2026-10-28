Roger Federer with an emotional message to Wawrinka: "Thank you for getting me to Olympic gold"

The legend of world tennis Roger Federer addressed special words to his compatriot Stan Wawrinka, who ended his professional career. The Swiss played his last match at the ATP 500 tournament in his hometown of Basel.

The two tennis players have unforgettable moments in common, the most significant of which is the Olympic doubles title from the 2008 Beijing Games. Then Federer and Wawrinka climbed to the top together, bringing gold medals to Switzerland.

On the occasion of his compatriot's retirement, Federer published an emotional message on social networks, in which he expressed his gratitude for the shared experiences and successes.

“Congratulations on your incredible career! I have great memories with you. Thank you for getting me to the gold at the Olympics“, wrote the former world number one.

Wawrinka ends his career with impressive statistics. He has 590 victories in the tournaments of the Association of Tennis Professionals and a total of 16 titles won. Among his greatest achievements are the three trophies from the Grand Slam tournaments, which established him among the most successful tennis players of his generation.