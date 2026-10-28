Romano Floriani Mussolini attracted attention with his performance on the football field, after scoring in Lazio's convincing 6-2 victory over Sassuolo. The young right-back, born in 2003 in Rome, is the great-grandson of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. His pedigree has long been a source of interest, but the footballer has gradually managed to draw attention to his performances.

The name of Floriani Mussolini became widely discussed a few years ago, when he showed good qualities during his loan spell at Juve Stabia in Serie B. Now the defender continues his development, with his performance and contribution on the pitch increasingly becoming a reason for comments.

After his first goal in the Italian elite, the footballer commented on the attitude towards his famous surname and admitted that he is aware of the prejudices that may accompany his name.

“There will always be some prejudices, but my work has nothing to do with it and it does not concern me“, he told Corriere dello Sport.

The young defender did not hide that he still has something to improve in his game. He acknowledged the difficulties he faced in the match and stressed the importance of daily work and the implementation of tactical instructions.

„I have a lot of room for improvement. Today I had a difficult opponent who put me in the spotlight. I work day after day and try to follow the coach's instructions. I am sure that I will solve these problems“, added Floriani Mussolini.

The football player also commented on Gennaro Gattuso's requirements for the full-backs. According to him, the coach gives them freedom of action, but at the same time expects maximum dedication in every match.

„With Gennaro Gattuso, we, the full-backs, have freedom. The coach says that we have to give our best. "We can't reach 80%, but always 110%," explained the young Italian.

With his performance, Floriani Mussolini takes another step in his development, trying to build his own name in football, regardless of the historical weight of his surname.