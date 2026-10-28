Heavy personal loss for Lionel Scaloni

Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni is going through a heavy personal moment. His mother Eulalia Marcetti has died at the age of 74, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) officially announced.

The headquarters expressed condolences to the coach and his relatives, emphasizing their support for the family at this difficult time. The message was published on behalf of the organization and its president Claudio Tapia.

„The Argentine Football Association, headed by president Claudio Tapia, sends its condolences to our coach Lionel Scaloni and his entire family on the death of his mother Eulalia Marcetti. A heartfelt hug from all Argentines for El Gringo and his relatives at this difficult time. Be strong!“, the AFA statement said.

The 48-year-old Scaloni has been at the helm of the Argentine national team since 2018 and has become one of the key figures in the team's successes in recent years. Under his leadership, Lionel Messi and his teammates won the World Cup title in Qatar in 2022.

In addition to the World Cup triumph, the Argentines also added two Copa America titles, as well as the Finalissima trophy. In the meantime, Scaloni is expected to extend his contract with the national federation until 2030.