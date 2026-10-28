Bernd Schuster points out what is stopping Barcelona from reaching the top of Europe

Barcelona has the necessary qualities to fight for the Champions League trophy, but in order to achieve ultimate success, they need to improve their defensive game. This is the opinion of Bernd Schuster, who has worn the teams of both the Catalans and their great rival Real Madrid.

In an interview with the German publication Bild, the former footballer expressed confidence that Hansi Flick's team has a real chance to conquer Europe. Schuster highly appreciated what the German specialist has done, but warned that weaknesses in defense could prove to be a serious obstacle against the strongest rivals.

„I see Barcelona as a team ready to win the Champions League this season. This is the big goal and I would be happy for the whole club and for Flick, because in recent years they have built something really significant. In order to win, Barcelona still needs to work on one of their weaknesses - defense," Schuster commented.

According to him, the Catalans have impressive offensive power, but sometimes their attacking approach leaves too many opportunities for the opposing attackers. At the highest European level, such omissions can be punished, no matter how effective the attack is.

“Their attack is a real machine, but against big teams like Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain you can't always count on scoring so many goals”, warned the former player. He even described a possible final between Barcelona and Bayern as a dream clash, and also put PSG among the main candidates for the trophy.

Despite the criticism of the defense, Schuster did not hold back his praise for Flick's work. According to him, the German coach has managed to preserve Barcelona's attacking identity, while at the same time imposing higher demands on physical fitness and discipline without the ball.

“He is a real blessing for the club. Now all the players are running to get the ball back, even Lamine Yamal“, said Schuster.

The former player also drew a parallel with Xavi's period at the helm of the Catalans. According to him, the current squad shows better physical resilience in matches against serious opponents - a factor that could prove decisive in the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Schuster also paid special attention to the young star Lamine Yamal. He described him as a talented and modest player who has a great future ahead of him. According to the German, the most important thing for the winger's development will be to avoid serious injuries.

Schuster's message is clear: Barcelona have the potential to reach the top of Europe, but to make their ambitions a reality, they need to find a better balance between impressive attack and solid defense.