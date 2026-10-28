Levski with a new key appointment – Filadelfo Aparo becomes Chief Revenue Officer

Levski management announced the appointment of Filadelfo Aparo to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. In the new role, Aparo will be responsible for the strategic development and coordination of all key areas related to the club's revenue – commercial activities, marketing, brand identity and communications.

Filadelfo (Delfo) Aparo is an Italian manager with over 20 years of international experience in business management, marketing, partnerships and brand positioning.

Before joining PFC “Levski“, he held the position of Head of Partnership & Sponsorship at the Italian club “Como“, where he played a key role during the significant sporting and organizational transformation of the club – from promotion to Serie A to qualification to the main stage of the Champions League.

During his time at “Como“ he led the expansion of the club's partnership portfolio, driving revenue growth and signing large-scale agreements with international brands such as Revolut, Uber, Adidas, Canva, PokerStarsNews, Neuberger and EA SPORTS FC, contributing to strengthening the club's global presence and its long-term business potential.

His approach combines revenue generation, marketing, brand strategy and innovation, with a focus on creating partnerships that go beyond traditional sponsorship models. Aparo's philosophy is to unlock new business opportunities and deepen the relationship with fans.

Before entering professional football, he built his career in international companies and global communication agencies, including Acer, Renault, Viatris, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis and Bertelsmann, holding senior positions in marketing, business development and strategic growth.

His vast experience across sectors – sports, technology, consumer goods and communications – is focused on sustainable revenue growth, brand value creation and international expansion.