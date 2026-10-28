CSKA fans bought all the tickets for the team's historic first match at the completely reconstructed "Bulgarian Army" stadium. The passes for the long-awaited return of the "reds" to their renovated home were sold out in less than three hours.

The club thanked the fans for the huge interest that went beyond the borders of Bulgaria. Support for the event came from different parts of the country as well as from the team's supporters abroad.

In an emotional message from CSKA, they emphasized the special bond between the club and its fans, emphasizing the great desire of the "reds" community to be part of the historic moment.

„CSKA is a religion for millions and there is no stadium that can accommodate all the red hearts!“, the club wrote.

The management expressed confidence that the supporters will continue to be the unwavering support of the team in the upcoming important matches at the modernized stadium. The tickets sold out in less than three hours are further proof of the huge expectations surrounding CSKA's return to the „Bulgarian Army“.

„Forward, the Reds!“, the club concluded their message.