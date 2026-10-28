A historic moment for Bulgaria! Nikola Tsolov will make his Formula 1 debut

Bulgarian motor sport is on the verge of a historic event. Nikola Tsolov will make his debut in an official Formula 1 session during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend. The Bulgarian driver will sit behind the wheel of the Racing Bulls car in the first free practice session, scheduled for Friday, October 30, at 20:30 Bulgarian time.

The news was officially announced by the team. Tsolov will take Liam Lawson's place in the session at the “Hermanos Rodriguez“ track, receiving a valuable opportunity to gain experience in the most prestigious automobile championship in the world.

The upcoming participation represents an important step in the development of the Bulgarian driver, who is pursuing his big dream - to establish himself as a full-time driver in Formula 1. Although it is only a free practice session, his appearance in an official racing weekend is a significant achievement for him and for Bulgarian motor sport.

Tsolov already has experience with Racing Bulls' equipment. At the end of August, he conducted tests at the “Imola“ track with the team's car from the 2025 season, which allowed him to get acquainted with the features of the Formula 1 car.

Now the Bulgarian driver will have the opportunity to show his skills within the framework of an official racing weekend. Participating in Mexico will be an important moment in his career and another step towards his goal of achieving a permanent place on the Formula 1 grid.