Heavy blow for Septemvri in the Youth Champions League

The youth team of Septemvri Sofia under 18 suffered a heavy defeat with 0:5 in their visit to Fiorentina in the first match of the second round of the Youth Champions League. The Bulgarian representative will have the opportunity to seek revenge in the return match, which will be held on November 4 at 12:30 in Sofia.

The Italian team imposed its superiority from the beginning of the match and quickly put the guests under serious pressure. By the 13th minute, Fiorentina was already leading by two goals, after Federico Croci and Giuseppe Forte managed to overcome the defense of Septemvri.

Forte became the main figure for the hosts. The striker scored three goals before the break, effectively deciding the outcome of the match. After the restart, the 18-year-old Italian found his way to the net again, confirming his strong performance. Fiorentina reached the final 5:0 and secured a serious advantage before the second leg.

September started the match with the following lineup: Ivan Kehayov, Teodor Tanev, Georgi Trankov, Mladen Petkov, Borislav Stoichkov, Aleksandar Vutov, Venislav Mihaylov, Nikola Genchev, Viktor Dobrev, Aleksandar Dzhamov and Dimitar Celebiyev.

The Bulgarian champion participated in the tournament on the path of the champions of the national championships. This stream is separate from the main phase of the Youth Champions League, in which the youth formations of clubs whose men's teams participate in the Champions League compete.

The competition for national champions is held through direct eliminations, and the best-performing teams continue to the 1/16-finals.