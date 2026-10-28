Neymar receives heavy punishment! He misses three Santos matches because of the “Vinicius” rule

Santos star Neymar will not be able to help his team in the next three matches of the Brazilian championship. The striker was punished after an incident in the match against Bahia, which ended in a 1:1 draw, and the case is related to the rule known as „Vinicius“.

The 34-year-old Brazilian received a direct red card in the 78th minute of the match. The decision was made after the VAR system intervened after Neymar covered his mouth during a heated argument with rival player Rodrigo Nestor.

The “Vinicius“ rule, named after his Real Madrid compatriot, is related to the behavior of players who cover their mouths during conversations or conflicts on the pitch.

The disciplinary committee imposed a two-match ban on the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star for the incident. Another match was added to them for accumulated yellow cards. Neymar had already received an official warning earlier in the match against Bahia.

The striker will therefore miss Santos' upcoming championship matches against Palmeiras, RB Bragantino and Coritiba. The suspension comes at a crucial time in the season and limits his ability to help the team in the final rounds.

According to the information provided, Neymar will be able to return for Santos' last three matches in the championship.

Despite the missed matches, the Brazilian has had good individual performances throughout the campaign. He has made 15 appearances in the elite, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.