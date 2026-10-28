Carlos Nassar threw out 180 kg before the World Championships in Ningbo

Carlos Nassar made a serious bid for the upcoming World Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo. The Olympic champion threw out 180 kg during a training session held in the presence of the other competitors.

The achievement is only 1 kg below the world standard in the movement, which is 181 kg. Nassar's performance is particularly indicative, as it comes about a week before his participation in the 95 kg category.

The Bulgarian left the impression that he has reserves and can handle even greater weight. The training result is not a competitive experience, but it shows the level at which Nassar is immediately before his most important start of the year.

The International Weightlifting Federation has named Nassar as the favorite in the 95-kilogram category. The World Championships in Ningbo are held from October 27 to November 8, and the start of the Bulgarian athlete is scheduled for November 4.

Nasar's main rival is expected to be Ali Alipour. The Iranian won the 95-kilogram category at the Asian Games in Nagoya, after achieving 180 kilograms in the clean and jerk and 218 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

Thus, Alipour collected 398 kilograms in the match and improved the world standard. His performance has made him a top contender for gold in Ningbo and added intrigue to his clash with Nassar.

The two are tied in the ejection standings from their recent strong performances, but both the ejection and the overall score in the competition will be decisive. Nassar will have a chance to answer the high bar set by Alipour on November 4.