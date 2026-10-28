Cristiano Ronaldo has won the special B.O.A.T. (Best of All Time) ranking, organized among the "Balloon d'Or" community by the French publication "France Football". Fans have named the Portuguese superstar's 2008 win as the greatest in the history of the prestigious individual award.

At the time, Ronaldo was playing for Manchester United and was in one of the strongest periods of his career. In the 2007/08 season, he scored an impressive 42 goals in all competitions, helping the "Red Devils" win the Premier League title and the Champions League trophy. His strong performance earned him the first of five “Golden Balls“ that he won during his career.

The second place in the ranking goes to Lionel Messi and his “Golden Ball“ from 2012. Then the Argentine recorded a historic achievement, scoring 91 goals within the calendar year - a record that makes this period one of the most memorable in the history of football.

The third position again belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo, this time with his award from 2017. Then the Portuguese played a key role in Real Madrid's triumph in the Champions League and winning the Spanish championship.

A curious fact is that the first 12 places in the ranking are distributed only between Ronaldo and Messi. The Portuguese is present five times, while his Argentine rival occupies seven positions. This is further proof of the dominance of the two football legends over the past two decades.

The first player outside the duo to find a place in the ranking is Brazilian Ronaldo. His “Ballon d'Or“ from 2002 ranks 13th.

Top 10 greatest “Ballon d'Or“ according to the vote