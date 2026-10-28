Genoa surprised Juventus in Genoa

Genoa defeated Juventus 2:0 at home in a match from the 9th round of Serie „A“. The hosts struck their blow in the first half and recorded an important success at the „Luigi Ferraris“ stadium.

Kingsley Ehizibu opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Tommaso Baldanzi received space on the wing and crossed into the penalty area, where Ehizibu controlled the ball, freed himself from the defense and sent a precise shot into the bottom right corner.

Genoa continued to look for a second goal. Milutin Osmajic missed an opportunity to double the lead after his shot from the penalty area went close to the right post.

In the 28th minute, the home team's pressure paid off. After a ricochet, the ball fell to Baldanzi, who shot from the edge of the penalty area and sent it into the Juventus goal for 2:0.

After the break, the guests tried to change the course of the match, but their attacks did not lead to a goal. Genoa maintained their defensive organization and did not allow Juventus to return to the match.

With the success, Daniele De Rossi's team collected 10 points and climbed to 13th place in the standings. Juventus, led by Luciano Spalletti, remained eighth with 14 points.

In the 10th round, Genoa will visit Lecce on November 1. On the same day, Juventus will host Napoli.