Sesko to miss rest of year, Manchester United crisis deepens

Manchester United have been dealt another blow after it became clear that Benjamin Sesko is expected to be out of action until at least January. According to information from “The Athletic”, cited by a number of British media outlets, the club has assessed that the striker needs more time to recover from an ongoing calf problem. The Slovenian may not play again until the end of the 2026 calendar year.

The injury has been causing problems for Sesko since last season. He missed pre-season training and, after returning in August, he felt pain again. His last match was against Brighton on September 16. United's medical team has consulted with specialists to determine the most appropriate approach to treatment. For now, the club is banking on rest and recovery rather than surgery to reduce the risk of the problem re-aggravating.

The Slovenian's absence comes at a time when United are experiencing serious difficulties in the forward positions. Joshua Zirkzee is the other typical center forward in the lineup, but Carrick is looking for alternatives, using Brian Mbemo, Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes as makeshift No. 9s. However, none of them are natural replacements for Sesko, and the lack of a permanent option at the top of the attack complicates the manager's task.

The problems on the pitch have also put Carrick himself under serious pressure. United are without a win in eight consecutive matches in all competitions, having lost heavily 1-4 to Como in the Champions League and then lost 0-3 to Bournemouth in the Premier League. According to “Sky Sports” The board has discussed the manager's future but have decided to give him another chance in charge.

The next test for the Red Devils is the visit of Chelsea to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Carrick will have to find a solution to his problems in attack while he awaits the return of Sesko. Another failure would increase the pressure on the manager, whose future remains uncertain despite the club's decision not to sack him for now.