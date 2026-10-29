Spalletti after Juventus' new failure: "We fight too little, maybe we are not capable of more"

Juventus left Genoa with a new disappointment, after losing 0:2 to Genoa at “Luigi Ferraris“. After another poor performance, Luciano Spalletti did not hide his disappointment and admitted that the team's problems are not limited to tactics and the positioning of the players on the field.

“The first thing we have to do is apologize to the fans for our performance. Everything we say now may turn out to be wrong, so we need to analyze what happened calmly. We need time to understand the situation“, the coach said after the match.

Spalletti stressed that Juventus must change their behavior in the fights and show more physical strength and determination. According to him, this is a problem that has been with the team since the beginning of the season.

“It is difficult to talk about tactics and positions on the field. In the first half we had chances, but we were unable to realize them. We must understand that we need to raise the level in physical clashes. We need to be more aggressive“, the coach was categorical.

He also questioned the ability of some players to give what the team needs at this moment. “We need to see if these players are capable of giving their all. We fought too little and this is a topic that we have been discussing since the beginning of the year. We need to show more in this regard. Three days ago against Rennes, our behavior was different“, added Spalletti.

The coach also commented on the upcoming clash with Napoli, for which he continues to have strong feelings due to his time at the club from southern Italy. “I will experience this match as always — with great emotion and humanity. I owe a lot to Naples as a city and to the people there. It is impossible not to love this environment when you have got to know it up close“, he admitted.

In conclusion, Spalletti pointed out that the team must first start winning direct matches before looking for other explanations for the crisis. He also noted the lack of sufficient suitable reserves to help distribute the workload between matches.

“Before talking about other things, we must win the duels. Today we were not able to do that. At the moment we do not have suitable options from the bench to compensate for the accumulated fatigue. We will try to change something“, concluded the Juventus coach.