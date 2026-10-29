Liam Rossinier has an ambitious goal: Paris FC must become one of the biggest clubs in Europe

Paris FC does not intend to be satisfied with just a place in the elite of French football. The club's ambitions are much greater, and coach Liam Rossinier has openly stated that the long-term goal is for the Parisians to become one of the leading teams in Europe.

The Englishman took over the team in the summer and at the beginning of the season Paris FC established itself among the competitors in the upper part of the standings. After eight rounds played, the team occupies sixth place in Ligue 1 and is only three points behind the leader Paris Saint-Germain. His presentation reinforces expectations for a project that has received serious financial support since the club was acquired by the Arnault family.

The investment began when Paris FC was still competing in the second division. At that time, the main task was to gradually build a stable team capable of reaching the elite and establishing itself among the best in France. After the first season in Ligue 1, the club is already looking at the next step - participation in European tournaments and gradually approaching the leading teams.

In an interview with “Ligue 1 Magazine” Rossinier said that after parting ways with Chelsea in the spring, he initially wanted to give himself time before taking on a new challenge. However, the opportunity to become part of the Paris project turned out to be too attractive to pass up.

„The long-term goal is to be one of the biggest clubs in the country. "We want to be a leader in this league and in Europe. You can't just throw money at it - you have to build it up gradually. We want to be one of the biggest clubs in Europe and I know that's one of the owners' goals," the Englishman said.