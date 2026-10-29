Bernardo Silva accuses Lamine Yamal of provocations during El Clasico

Bernardo Silva stepped up in a heated moment of El Clasico to defend teammate Marc Cucurreia after a series of clashes between the Real Madrid defender and Lamine Yamal. “The Whites” won 2-1 away at Barcelona on October 25, and the young Spaniard's behavior provoked a reaction from the Portuguese international.

According to Portuguese publication “A Bola”, also quoted by “Diario Sport”, the referee's cameras caught Bernardo Silva addressing the referee during one of the episodes between the two players.

“It's nothing! He keeps provoking him, provoking him!“, the midfielder shouted, referring to Yamal's actions against Cucurreia. Silva remained on his teammate's side at a time when tensions on the pitch were rising.

Cucurreia played an important role in Real's attempts to limit Yamal's influence on the right flank of Barcelona's attack. The match was full of intense fights and emotions, and the victory allowed Madrid to reduce their gap to the Catalans in the standings.

Real Madrid won 2-1 after two goals from Kylian Mbappe, and for Barcelona, Rafinha scored. Thus, José Mourinho's team interrupted the winning streak of their great rival and reduced the gap between the two teams to three points.