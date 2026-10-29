Arsenal and Manchester United enter battle for Como defender

Arsenal and Manchester United are closely monitoring the development of Jacobo Ramon, who has established himself as an important figure in Como's squad. The Spanish defender arrived from Real Madrid, and working under the leadership of Cesc Fabregas helped him take a serious step forward in his development. According to the Italian publication “Tuttomercatoweb” his future at the club remains unclear, and interest from the Premier League could lead to a serious transfer battle.

Real Madrid continue to have strong positions in a possible deal for the 20-year-old player. When he left, the Spanish giants retained a buy-back clause, as well as the right to 50% of the amount in a future sale. This way, Madrid can get the defender back or earn a significant portion of the funds if Como decides to sell him to another club.

According to information, Ramon's market value is already estimated at between 45 and 50 million euros. A similar amount would be within the means of Arsenal and Manchester United, who are looking for opportunities to strengthen their squads. However, there is no evidence of an official offer being made so far, and the interest of the two English clubs is at the observation stage.

Como are aware that they could lose one of their promising players before they have fully benefited from his development. Therefore, the management may look for a way to ensure greater control over the defender's future.