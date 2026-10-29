Novak Djokovic opens with victory in Basel

Novak Djokovic opened with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Hugo Humber at the Basel tournament, the Serb's first appearance in an ATP 500 event since 2011. Earlier this month, the former world number 1 won a tournament of the same rank in Shanghai.

Djokovic, who achieved the victory after two hours and 26 minutes on court, continues to chase a place in the last eight of the rankings and a place in the tournament in Turin. He is 319 points behind ninth-ranked Rafael Hoddar, who reached the second round in Basel.

Humber made it difficult for Djokovic with his strong left-handed forehand and managed to take the first set, but the Serb gradually imposed his game. He broke the Frenchman's first serve in the second set and then broke again in the third. This gave Djokovic his 33rd consecutive victory against French players.

The former world number one will next face Jan-Lennard Struff, who beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 6-3.