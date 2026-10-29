Inter Miami saved in the last minute, this time the hero was not Messi

Inter Miami managed to a dramatic 2:2 draw at home to Cincinnati in a match from the regular season of Major League Soccer. Lionel Messi's team led after the break, allowed a complete turnaround in the final minutes, but a goal by Riquelme Filippi in the 90th minute brought them the point.

The match offered an extremely dramatic outcome. After a goalless first half, Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 61st minute and gave the hosts the lead.

However, Cincinnati did not give up and achieved a turnaround within six minutes. Kenji Mboma equalized in the 80th minute, and in the 86th Samuel Gidi scored his first MLS goal to put the visitors ahead after a counterattack.

When it looked like Inter Miami would suffer a second consecutive defeat, Riquelme Filipe became the hero for the hosts. The Brazilian scored in the 90th minute with a shot from the left side of the penalty area, scoring his first goal in the American championship.

Lionel Messi failed to score, despite returning to the lineup after missing the away game against New York Red Bulls. The Argentine star was held scoreless in a match in which his team again showed hesitation in defense.

Cincinnati even had a chance to snatch victory in added time. Evander took a dangerous shot from a good position, but defender Ian Frey intervened decisively and prevented the goal.

The tie left Inter Miami in third place in the Eastern Conference with 56 points. New England Revolution came in second with 58 after a 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

In the next round, the two teams will face each other in a direct clash that could prove decisive for the second place before the playoffs.