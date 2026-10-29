CSKA management has another surprise for fans

CSKA management informed about another surprise for the fans of the “red” fans along with the opening of the renovated “Bulgarian Army” stadium. As is known, the team returns to its home this Saturday for the derby with Slavia from efbet League.

The club announced that the new official club store will also be opened on the day of the match.

Here is what CSKA wrote:

„Armymen, our new home welcomes you with another special surprise!

On October 31, the day of CSKA's historic return to the renewed „Bulgarian Army“, our new official club store at the stadium will also open its doors! The place we are returning to after a long wait will also have a new home for the red jersey, club items and everything that connects us to our favorite team.

On Saturday, October 31, the stadium store will operate with special opening hours from 12:00 to 23:00. After that, it will switch to its standard opening hours from 10:00 to 19:00.

In connection with the opening of the new store, our official club store at 12 “Solunska“ Street will be closed on October 29, 30 and 31.

On October 31, we return home. All together!“