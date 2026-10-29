Russian international from Galatasaray in the sights of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City

Several European giants are monitoring Galatasaray midfielder - Alexei Batrakov. The 21-year-old Russian international is in the sights of PSG, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Brighton and Monaco, according to a report by NTV Spor, citing Sözcü.

Scouts highly rate Batrakov for his excellent vision of the game, the quality of his passes and his contribution in attack.

Liverpool have already contacted Galatasaray management with a request to provide a private box for the Turkish club's Champions League match against Stuttgart, scheduled for November 3.

Batrakov has a buyout clause of 55 million euros in his contract. In the event of a possible sale of the player, Galatasaray is obliged to transfer 15% of the amount to Lokomotiv Moscow. The footballer was signed this summer by the Russian giants for 30 million euros and quickly established himself in the Turkish team - he scored 2 goals in three Champions League matches and has two assists in 7 matches in the domestic championship.