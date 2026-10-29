Levski to part ways with Brazilian

Levski will most likely part ways with right-back Heverton. The Brazilian is failing to establish himself in the team and will most likely leave the club in the winter. Julio Velasquez took him out of the group in Arda's away game (1:1) in the last round.

Heverton arrived at the "Gerena" stadium on a free transfer from QPR. The reason was Oliver Kamdem's knee injury. Initial predictions were that the Cameroon international would be out for a long time, but the Marseille-born defender recovered earlier than expected and returned to the squad.

Velasquez will rely on Camdem for the efbet League matches, as he does not have a Europa League card, and on the continental stage his choice will be on Aldair.

The 25-year-old Heverton has played nine matches in all competitions so far, in which he has registered one assist.