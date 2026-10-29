Bruno Fernandes apologizes to Michael Carrick and Man United fans

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has offered his sincere apologies to manager Michael Carrick and the team's supporters after the disappointing loss to Como and the statement he made.

The Portuguese international admitted that he was led by his emotions and disappointment, but stressed that he takes full responsibility for his words. Then he openly attacked Carrick, and in turn the manager of the “Red Devils“ removed him from the team for the next match.

Yesterday, however, the two had a private conversation.

“I never intended to blame a certain group of people and I take full responsibility for my words. "Everyone who knows me knows how much I love this club and how much I want Manchester United to succeed," Fernandes said.

The midfielder revealed that he had taken the defeat extremely hard and had already spoken to Carrick personally to clear the tension.

“The loss to Como hurt me deeply. I was emotional and disappointed because I never expected us to perform like this. I spoke to Carrick and apologised to him. We have cleared the air between us and we both understand that everyone is hurting from the current situation.“