Dunav has only allocated 650 tickets to Levski, there are many more interested parties

Dunav has allocated 650 tickets for Levski fans who want to watch the match between the two teams from the 14th round of the efbet League in the stands, which is on Saturday at 4:30 PM in Ruse.

"Levski fans,

Tickets for the match from the 14th round of the First League against „Dunav“ are on sale. They can be purchased online HERE, by selecting the option “Away fans“.

Tickets for the match are also sold at the central box office of the City Stadium in Ruse from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The match is on Saturday, October 31st at 4:30 PM.

Tickets for the match are priced at 12 euros and are sold while supplies last.

On the day of the match, tickets will be sold at the box office in front of the sector designated for “Levski“ supporters, which will open two hours before the start of the match.

The management of the home team is putting 650 tickets on sale for the “blue“ supporters,“ says the official information from “Gerena“.