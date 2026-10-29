Luka Modric: We deserved to lose, but Milan and Amorim are on the right track

Veteran Luka Modric said that Milan deserved to lose to Bologna, stressing that the team was far from expectations in the second half. On Wednesday, the Milan giants lost 2:4 at home, recording their first loss since the start of the Serie A campaign.

„It was a hard blow that we really didn't expect, especially considering what we showed in the first half“, Modric commented to „Sky Sport Italia“.

„I think we've been performing well in the championship so far, but tonight we lost. In the second half we gave up in too many duels. The goal we conceded after a static situation was ridiculous and from that moment on we just collapsed. We absolutely deservedly lost.“

Despite the disappointment, the experienced midfielder did not want to look for excuses in the health problems of the squad: “We have no right to excuses. We have injured players, but the good thing is that our next match is very soon. This time we played very well, so we must remain optimistic and demonstrate the necessary reaction on Saturday.“

The Croatian veteran started the match among the reserves and came on at half-time, replacing the injured Fikayo Tomori.

For the “red-blacks“ A huge challenge awaits them on Saturday when they face city rivals Inter in a derby.

Despite the negative result, Modric is adamant that the team is developing properly under the guidance of new coach Ruben Amorim. “I think we are on the right track. The coach arrived with his own understanding and a new style of play, and we are doing everything we can to absorb his demands. You can always do better, but we have to continue to improve and I hope to prove it this season.“

The 41-year-old Modric has a contract with the club until the end of the season and has so far provided two assists in nine league matches.