Bilal Bari: Bouras wants to stay at Levski, but we are far from an agreement

Former Levski striker and current manager Bilal Bari clarified the situation with the future of Akram Bouras. He stated that negotiations are underway to extend the contract of the midfielder, who has expressed his desire to stay at the club. Bouras arrived at “Gerena” a year ago and has a contract for another 24 months, but the “Blues” wish to tie himself to the 24-year-old player for a longer period.

“We have been in talks with the management since this summer to extend Akram's contract. He is very interested in staying at Levski and making history with the club. However, we are still far from reaching an agreement“, Bari told taralej.bg.

“Akram is doing better and better. He recovered from his injury and is gradually returning to his best form. Levski gave him the opportunity to get to know European football. Last year he had an excellent season. He won a title with the club, which had not become a champion for many years. The transfer to Levski was a positive step in his career,“ added the former striker of the “Blues” and current manager.